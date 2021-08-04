Customers at Asda are enraged over the £3 cheeseburger pizza.

After seeing a £3 cheeseburger pizza hybrid online, some Asda customers were left “feeling nauseous.”

Supermarket with low prices Asda is well-known for its large selection of homeware, apparel, basics, and food.

The merchant frequently updates customers on new product debuts via social media, and certain food review sites also include new items from the popular business.

After constantly reporting and analyzing the latest product introductions found in supermarkets and stores across the country, the Facebook page Snack News & Reviews has amassed a sizable social media following.

The food blogger shared a picture of Asda’s £3 thin and crispy cheeseburger pizza.

Snack News & Reviews captioned the photo, “Cheeseburger Pizza at Asda!” Tomato sauce, marinated meat, red onion, and mozzarella cheese. £3 with burger sauce sachet.”

The Facebook post went viral, garnering over 100 likes and shares, as well as more than 100 comments.

Asda customers expressed their opinions in the comments area, with some eager to eat the pizza and others criticizing it.

“This makes me sick,” Angel expressed her displeasure.

“Nope,” Ashley replied.

“Looks [vomit emoji],” Emmy said.

Bethan tagged Lucy and said, “We’d completely destroy these,” but Lucy simply answered, “errr.”

“Amazing,” Fumi exclaimed.

“Can you get me this next time [you’re] in Asda, please?” Jake asked a pal.

“Oh, we have to try this,” Emma added, tagging a friend.

“Get this please,” Lucy said as she tagged a friend.