Customers at Asda are eager to experience Cadbury’s limited-edition white chocolate delight, which has been described as “wonderful.”

Now that Christmas has passed, supermarkets and high-street stores are focusing on Easter.

Newfoodsuk, a Facebook page dedicated to new food products, recently shared a snapshot of a limited-edition Cadbury’s white chocolate delight discovered in Asda.

Customers are lining up to get their hands on a box of five white chocolate eggs filled with Oreo filling in the shot.

Customers at Aldi are praising a £7 SpecialBuy candle that is a White Company ‘dupe.’

The delectable treat resembles Creme Eggs, except instead of a milk chocolate shell, it has a creamy white chocolate shell with an Oreo cookie filling inside.

Many customers reacted positively to the limited-edition Easter treat after seeing the photo on Newfoodsuk’s Facebook page.

“Oh wow, I need to try these,” one individual said.

“OMG, I want some,” said a second.

“Amazing!” wrote a third person.

“NEEEEEED,” said a fourth person.

Below the image, one shopper tagged a buddy and commented, “Look at them,” accompanied by the heart eye emoji.

Another informed a friend of the delectable treat, who exclaimed, “They looooook amazinggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggg

“Pick me up,” one individual wrote, referring to a pal. “How fantastic do they look?” I exclaimed, to which a friend replied, “They look divine!!” Limited edition white chocolate Oreo eggs from Cadbury are now available in Asda stores.