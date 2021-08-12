Customers at Aldi were delighted by a new £2 Mars bar product that was described as “yummy.”

After seeing a new £2 Mars bar spread online, Aldi buyers were taken aback.

The low-cost supermarket has a devoted following ready to stock up on its wide selection of food, homeware, and household goods.

Page dedicated to food reviews Sweet Reviews UK has over 36k Instagram followers, where they share and analyze new items discovered in supermarkets and shops across the country.

The popular group posted a snapshot of a new Mars spread that is currently available in Aldi stores.

“NEW MARS BAR SPREAD – For the first time ever, you can now experience the distinctive taste of Mars Bar in a spread!” Sweet Reviews UK captioned the image of the “yummy” spread. Prepare your spoons because it will be available at Aldi UK stores from August 12th!

“Thank you to @treats by mars and @escapade pr for sending us this early so we could try it out.

“The stripes look a lot like the Milky Way variant we reviewed a few weeks ago. The Mars Bar’s characteristic flavors of chocolate, nougat, and caramel shine through.”

“We ate this straight off the spoon BUT this would be fantastic over pancakes, toast, or as a dipping sauce for strawberries,” the reviewer said. BBQ bananas have been suggested by Mars. It’s a little too cold for this right now, but it’s something to think about when/if British Summertime arrives. From the 12th of August, you can get this for £2.00 at Aldi.”

The introduction of the Mars bar spread in stores was favorably appreciated on Instagram, with over 860 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Wow, it looks so delicious,” one person said.

“Ohhhh, I have the naan breads ready for these,” John added.

Another customer added a succession of heart eye emojis and remarked, “Omg.”

“Wow,” said a fourth shopper.

“Not long to wait x,” Joanne said, tagging a few friends.

Emma replied on a friend’s post, “why does this appear incredibly dangerous,” with a heart eye and smiling emoji.

Here’s where you can find the Aldi store closest to you.