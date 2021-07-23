Customers at Aldi want to ‘buy 20′ of the store’s new £2.49 footlong sushi roll.

After seeing it online, Aldi customers are complimenting one of the retailer’s newest arrivals.

The new footlong sushi roll from the discount supermarket will be available in stores today, July 22, and hundreds of customers are already excited to sample it.

Snack News & Reviews, a Facebook page, posted the new product this week, and admirers say they “need” to acquire it.

“Coming to Aldi UK this Thursday (22nd July) – the foot-long sushi roll!” Snack News & Reviews commented alongside a photo of the massive sushi roll, which costs £2.49.

Hundreds of likes and even more comments followed the post, with shoppers tagging friends and family and, of course, making arrangements for their next trip to Aldi.

Shoppers left their thoughts in the comments area beneath the photo.

“This seems good x,” said one shopper. “I’m going to grab it wow,” wrote another.

“I’m going to buy 20,” stated a third.

“We have to go Aldi tomorrow,” a fourth consumer tweeted, tagging a pal.

“Omg, we have to grab this!” exclaimed a fifth. “Oooh sounds lush,” wrote a sixth.

“Let’s grab ten,” another added, tagging a friend.

Aldi’s Footlong Sushi Roll costs £2.49 and is currently available in shops.

Find an Aldi store near you here, or shop online here.