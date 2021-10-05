Customers at Aldi said the Great British Bake Off type mixer is a “must have.”

Aldi’s renowned ‘Bake Off’ style mixer has made a comeback, delighting buyers.

Aldi is known for its vast selection of on-trend skincare, homeware, and accessories, as well as its wide selection of food, drink, and household staples.

The store is also recognized for its low-cost dupes of more expensive or high-end items.

Aldi has created a stir by reintroducing their best-selling Classic Stand Mixer.

The £49.99 mixer was brought back due to popular demand to assist individuals who were inspired by the Great British Bake Off in recreating their own bakes at home.

A flat beater, non-stick whisk, non-stick coated dough hook, and splash guard are included in the dishwasher-safe accessory set.

The mixer is also available in rose pink this time.

It’s now available online, and buyers on Aldi’s website have deemed it “a must have for bakers.”

“I’ve been looking at pretty costly machine’s but when this popped up at £49.99 and four years warranty I was sold,” one customer wrote in their five-star review.

“Looks like the elements work nicely together… I’ve made cakes, cheesecakes, breads, pizza dough, whipped cream, and meringues… When I leave it for bread dough, it jiggles a little, but I just cover it with a non-slip towel. I recommend it since it is perfect for the price.”

“Fantastic mixer at an affordable price makes great cakes and bread that I batch cook and freeze, really delighted with it,” Joyce said of the mixer.

“Lovely product, works wonderfully, and such a lovely color and style, really stylish,” Jeaniel commented.

With eight various speed settings and a pulse function, the Stand Mixer is great for any aspiring cake baker who wants to mix, knead, and stir like a pro.

The Stand Mixer may be purchased on Aldi’s website by clicking here.