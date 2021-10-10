Customers at Aldi love the £80 Special. They claim that a cooker is “what every kitchen needs.”

Customers at Aldi’s budget grocer are enamored with its latest SpecialBuy item, which they describe as “every kitchen needs.”

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Recently, SpecialBuy items have included anything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this week, customers are raving about a multi cooker.

Aldi’s new SpecialBuy Ambiano Multi Cooker, which was released today, October 10, has been a hit with online consumers.

The product is a two-in-one pressure cooker and air fryer with interchangeable lids, a six-litre cooking capacity, and an LCD screen with menu listing.

A measuring cup, rice spoon, frying basket, roasting rack, and stainless steel inner pot are included with the cooker.

On the Aldi website, the product has received over 20 five-star reviews from customers who have given their thoughts on the SpecialBuy.

“Absolutely a terrific cook,” one individual said. So delighted we purchased this multi cooker; it’s a wonderful addition to our kitchen, it’s so simple and quick to use, and the food tastes fantastic; highly recommended 5 *****.”

“Buy one,” wrote another. It’s a fantastic product that performs exactly what it claims to do and does it well.” “What every kitchen needs,” commented a third, while a fourth stated, “Wish I had brought one years ago.”

“A fantastic device!” wrote a fifth.

“Excellent functions,” said another. I bought this multi cooker, and it was well worth the money. I used it as a pressure cooker, soup maker, and air fryer, among other things.”

The Ambiano Multi Cooker from Aldi costs £89.99 and is currently available online.

