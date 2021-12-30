Customers at Aldi love the £7 Special. Purchase a White Company ‘dupe’ candle.

Aldi has launched a £6.99 candle collection that has been compared to designer brand The White Company.

The White Company’s Botanical Candles have been compared to Aldi’s Hotel Collection Inclusion Candles.

Despite the fact that the designer brand’s counterpart costs £28, Aldi’s new candles are only £6.99.

“Get your house smelling festive this Christmas with these Inclusion Candles,” Aldi stated on its special SpecialBuys Instagram account, describing the new product. Now available in stores! #ILoveAldi #AisleofAldi

Hundreds of likes and comments were left on the page by ecstatic shoppers.

Instagram

“I need these,” one customer said beneath the photo, while another added, “they look great.”

“I’ve tried three stores and none of them have them!” said a third.

“The white business dupe,” claimed a fourth shopper.

“I want this!!!” exclaimed a fifth. “White company vibes,” wrote another.

Winter Spice, White Petals, and Paradise are the scents available.

The new Aldi candles, as well as a variety of diffusers in the same scents, are now available in stores.