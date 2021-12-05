Customers at Aldi laud the ‘brilliant’ £15 Special. As a ‘dream,’ purchase a churro maker.

Customers have been raving over Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy item, which they describe as “brilliant.”

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Previously, SpecialBuy products have included everything from hanging egg chairs to hot baths, but this week, customers are raving over an Ambiano Churro Maker.

Costco’s chocolate stocking has been slammed by customers as a “waste of money.”

The churro maker costs £14.99. It comes with an automatic temperature control system, anti-stick coated plates, and the ability to manufacture four churros at once.

“Make your Christmas celebrations even sweeter with our Churro Maker — you’ll be a great baker in no time,” Aldi tweeted on its dedicated SpecialBuys Instagram feed.

“It’s available online today and in stores on Sunday,” says Instagram. #ILoveAldi #AisleofAldi

The post received nearly 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments from ecstatic customers.

“What dreams are made of,” one customer wrote beneath the snap, while another added, “AMAZING.”

“Oh my god, that’s genius,” said a third. “Get out of the way, waffle maker.”

“I can’t be accountable for my conduct if I encounter one of these nasty boys x,” a fourth customer wrote.

“I may have to buy this,” a fifth commented, while a sixth added, “What a dream!”

“Need” was written by someone.

The Ambiano Grey Churro Maker from Aldi costs £14.99 and is available in black, grey, or red.

The SpecialBuy can be found here.