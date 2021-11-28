Customers at Aldi describe the £50 Specialbuy coffee machine as a “must have.”

Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy item, which buyers describe as “a must have,” has people enthralled.

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Previously, SpecialBuy products have featured everything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this week, consumers are raving about a DeLonghi Moka Pot Coffee Maker.

The coffee maker costs £49.99 and comes with a 30-minute keep warm mode and a 360-degree revolving base.

On the Aldi website, the product has received a number of five-star reviews.

“A must have for coffee aficionados,” one consumer said. This product was originally introduced to me in a Naples home. It’s the correct way to make coffee without burning it. When I found it for sale at Aldi, I bought it right away. I wish it came in a nine-cup size.”

“Really effective and efficient; used this consistently for last two weeks at home and in campervan,” another remarked. “Did a fantastic job for us!!” “It’s very simple to use!” said another. We got one and then another a week later because hubby drinks caffeinated and I drink decaf, so having two makes it easy. We’ve been quite pleased with them so far and definitely suggest them.” The DeLonghi Moka Pot Coffee Maker from Aldi costs £49.99 and is currently available online.

