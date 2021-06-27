Customers at Aldi claim the £150 BBQ is “fantastic” and “ideal for the summer.”

Customers are applauding one of Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy goods, which has the budget store enthralled.

Aldi’s SpecialBuys frequently offer a wide range of products, including everything from gym equipment to clothing. The company recently debuted their summer garden collection, and customers have gone crazy for practically every piece.

Many buyers have been drawn to Aldi’s new Gardenline Dual Fuel BBQ after seeing it online this week.

The £149.99 Gardenline Dual Fuel BBQ comes with a “durable, powder-coated steel frame with wheels for convenient transportation” and “all you need to get the job done.”

The barbeque contains two charcoal cooking grids, two gas cooking grids, a spice box, a bottle opener, thermometers in the hoods, and a folding side shelf, according to the product description.

The Gardenline Dual Fuel BBQ has already garnered over 300 five-star reviews, with many customers praising it for its excellent value.

“Great product,” one consumer remarked on Aldi’s website. This product has exceeded my expectations. There are two large BBQ sites, one for gas and the other for charcoal. There is plenty of equipment storage space underneath and to the sides. There’s also a gas ring and a bottle opener.

“It was a little difficult to put together because the instructions were too small” (A4 size would be much better). The product was packed well and all parts correct and easy to identify. Delivered on time and kept well informed about the order process by Aldi.”

A second said: “Great Dual Fuel Barbecue. I think this is the best option around if you want dual fuel, it also has the side burner and at a fantastic price. Allow a couple of hours to build, there’s lots to do but the instructions are clear and it’s quite straightforward.

“Very sturdy. Good quality. Easy to control the heat on gas and charcoal. Get a cover, it’s worth looking after!”

A third reviewer added: “Great value for money. Excellent size and quality for the price! Perfect for the summer!”

A fourth wrote: "Fantastic BBQ. Fast delivery, excellent bit of garden kit