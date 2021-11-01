Customers at a Wallasey bistro will not be disappointed by a special deal on World Vegan Day.

To honor the anniversary, Rise and Grind, a wine bar and restaurant in Wallasey, is offering a 2-4-1 special on its vegan dishes today (November 1).

The offer includes, among other things, their popular vegan burger, sautéed mushrooms, sticky vegan sausages, and vegan fish and chips, according to restaurant manager Michelle James.

The 38-year-old, though, claims that a visit to the venue isn’t complete unless you try their cauliflower wings, which come in a variety of flavors including salt & pepper, BBQ, and fire Mai.

Why it’s worth the trip, according to a prior customer: “Last week, we decided to give Rise & Grind a try for the first time. We each got a glass of wine and looked through the menu. Salt and pepper mushrooms, Moroccan Lamb Spring Rolls, and Frito Misto were the three tapas items we chose.

“My husband enjoys mushrooms, but I find them to be a little dull. Not so with these.

“They were really wonderful and probably my favorite meal of the evening! The Frito Misto was delicious, with a light and crisp batter. The Moroccan Lamb Spring Rolls were likewise wonderful, with plenty of succulent lamb.

“We continued with two more courses (and more wine!). The Malbec was fantastic!) of Mexican Croquettes, which were spicy and delicious, and Smokey Harissa Lamb, which was also delicious.

“I finished with a slice of cheesecake, which was delicious! Sacha provided excellent service, and everything was beautifully arranged and quite fresh! I would recommend Rise & Grind to everyone without hesitation.” Another customer commented: “I always have a great time here because the food and service are both excellent. We have never had a poor experience because the menu is always refreshed, and the live ambiance adds to the overall experience.” There are no restrictions on the offer; the buyer simply needs to specify the vegan day discount when placing an order.

On Monday, Rise and Grind will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Wallasey, CH44 5UB, 57 Mill Ln

