Customers are worried about their Christmas earnings, thus online banking is down across the country.

Due to an online banking glitch, users across the country were unable to send or receive money before Christmas.

According to the DownDetector website, customers of the building society experienced trouble transferring payments, using mobile banking, and utilizing online banking.

Customers around the country began reporting problems around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21.

Outages have been recorded across the UK, with London, Birmingham, and Glasgow serving as hotspots.

“We appreciate that this issue has occurred at a terrible moment for many people,” the building society wrote on Twitter.

The business also stated that it does not “at this time have a timeframe for when this will be rectified.”

“Unfortunately, there is now a delay in outbound payments reaching people’s accounts as well as inbound payments hitting Nationwide current accounts,” a Nationwide spokeswoman said.

“We’re working diligently to fix the problem, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. People do not need to resend payments; they will be processed as quickly as possible.

“All other services are operational, and members may continue to use their cards to make purchases, access the Internet Bank and Banking App, and withdraw cash from ATMs.”

As a result, some Nationwide users stated they were unable to receive their pay packages.

@DannyBirch18 wrote on Twitter: “@AskNationwide @AskNationwide @AskNationwide It’s payday today, and I’m still waiting for payment four days before Christmas. This is a joke, and I’m going to switch after this!!!!” “So any chance I’ll get my salary this week or are you competing with Boris for best at spoiling Christmas?” asked another client, @k2 villa. @brander chloe posted the following: “Please let me know when I will be able to access my funds and what is causing the hold-up! Tonight I planned to go grocery shopping for the holidays.” Other clients were inquiring about the consequences of missing payment deadlines. Dona Seagrave expressed her thoughts as follows: “When will the situation be fixed? I have till 10 p.m. to pay for my Asda order or it will be cancelled, and I won’t be able to go shopping because I’ll be working until Christmas Eve and no more deliveries will be made. In addition, I require payment of my salaries.”