Customers are turned off ‘for life’ by McDonald’s response to a homeless man.

On Friday, shortly after 8 p.m., a woman from Wirral, who requested anonymity, went to McDonald’s on Great Homer Street in Liverpool.

In Storm Arwen, the mother, who was buying a supper for her autistic son, said she observed a homeless man “totally freezing” standing near the drive-thru.

However, the mother claims that workers declined her order until she offered to purchase him food and drink.

The restaurant has “no policy in place barring service to homeless persons,” according to a representative, but personnel made the choice for safety reasons.

Readers of the Washington Newsday rushed to social media to express their displeasure with McDonald’s decision.

“Wow, believe this has turned me off McDonald’s for life how can a fast food corporation refuse someone who wants to buy food whether it’s for a homeless guy or not DISGUSTING!!!!” Miranda-Chantel Holmes said.

Guy76 had this to say: “Someone who was attempting to do a good deed should be ashamed. I hope the homeless man was able to find a place to sleep that night.” Janice Rita Johnson expressed her thoughts as follows: “It’s shocking. McDonald’s employees acted in a disgraceful manner. This branch should be avoided at all costs.” Ashley Louise expressed herself as follows: “It’s usually the same people that sit in the same position near the drive-thru window, tucked away for protection. Unless talked to, they are always very silent and never ask for anything unless it is presented to them.” “Disgusting behavior by the McDonald’s employees,” Robert Lamb observed, “but he should have tried to get into a local ymca or shelter to get out of the rain.” “We went from West Kirby across to Liverpool to go for a supper on Smithdown Road, and we had to stop off at the McDonald’s on Scotty Road to get the baby a food,” the mother-of-two told The Washington Newsday.

“Because my son is autism, he has specific meals that he would eat, and he refused to eat anything from the restaurant, we had to pick up his Happy Meal of chicken nuggets and chips on the road.”

“On Friday, there was that awful storm.”

