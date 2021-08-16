Customers are raving about River Island’s new summer flowery little dress.

River Island customers are raving about the brand’s new’stunning’ summer dress, which they discovered online.

The high-street retailer keeps customers up to date on the latest fashion arrivals via social media, most notably Instagram.

River Island shares photos of new products on a regular basis, and customers respond quickly with likes and comments.

The iconic business recently shared a photo of its new Yellow Floral Printed Mini Dress on Instagram, and it went viral.

River Island shared a photo of fashion blogger Lynn Kelly (@lynnkelly_) wearing the dress with silver sandals, an orange shoulder purse, and huge sunglasses.

As the brand published her photos, the fashion blogger said, “I love love adore this outfit so much.”

The post earned over 7,000 likes, and several consumers chimed in with their opinions on the outfit.

The photos were labeled “Summer in a Dress” by River Island, and it appeared that many of their followers agreed.

“Love the outfit,” one customer said, while another added, “This is pretty.”

“How gorg is this!” exclaimed a third follower.

“Need this dress!” wrote a fourth.

The attire was described as “Stunning” by a fifth shopper, and “Yes please!” by another.

Others just reacted with love-struck emojis, calling it “beautiful.”

The little dress has a ruffled collar, a tiered skirt, and long puff sleeves.

The dress, which comes with a tie belt, may be worn with a plunging neckline, as shown on Lynn, or with a high-neck, as featured on the brand’s website.

The dress features a clashing flower print in a blend of yellows and pastel colors, making it the ideal summer occasion costume.

The Yellow Floral Printed Mini Dress costs £58 and is available online. Click here to order it online.