Customers are raving about New Look’s £23 “perfect summer vibes” playsuit.

After seeing it online, New Look customers are swooning over its new gingham playsuit.

By uploading photographs on social media, the firm keeps clients up to date on its latest fashion offerings.

This week, New Look posted a photo of its Red Gingham Linen Look Button Belted Playsuit on Instagram, and shoppers reacted quickly.

Primark’s new ‘beautiful’ co-ord is a hit with shoppers.

To give buyers further ideas for a “lush” summer ensemble, the high street business released a photo of the playsuit coupled with its White Slim Rectangle Sunglasses.

“The red gingham playsuit: best teamed with your sun lounger and a full glass of Pimms,” New Look captioned the image, and customers seemed to agree.

Instagram

“It’s just so cute,” one person said, while another added, “I need this in my life.”

A third customer described the ensemble as having “absolute summer vibes,” while a fourth stated that the brand is “Killing the fashion game.”

“You’ve got some luscious stuff out right now!” said a fifth shopper, complimenting the store.

New Look’s newest offerings, such as its floral little dress and new pastel-colored sandals, have been praised by fashionistas.

The Red Gingham Linen Look Button Belted Playsuit is available in red and white, as well as grey and white, for £22.99.

The White Slim Rectangular Sunglasses, which were previously £8.99, are presently on sale for £6. The sunglasses come in a variety of colors and patterns, including white, black, yellow, and leopard print.

Click here to shop the playsuit.