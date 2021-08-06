Customers are ‘planning a trip’ to acquire B&M’s new ‘natural’ decor goods.

Customers were “planning a journey” to B&M to pick up the store’s “natural” new homeware items, which had been spotted online.

On social media, the low-cost company has amassed a following of followers eager to get their hands on its wide choice of homeware accessories, household staples, food, gardening and DIY materials, and more.

B&M’s 1.3 million Instagram followers were treated to a sneak peek of its latest home accessories.

Matalan unveils a ‘stunning’ new homeware collection, but customers are distracted.

To promote its “natural sanctuary” line, the company produced a video of a trip around one of its stores.

“Come check out our Natural Sanctuary trend in-store NOW!” B&M captioned the video. You’ll almost certainly require a trolley! “Hands up if you have to go to the store.”

Instagram

The video was well-received on the popular social media network, with over 4,900 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Yes,” one customer replied, adding a fire emoji.

“About time we visited,” Chels said, tagging a buddy.

“I haven’t been in ages,” the friend said, “and I’m definately going to come out £100 lighter hahaha.”

“I have to leave,” Charlie stated.

“Omg shopping trip needed,” Charlotte wrote on Facebook, tagging a friend.

“Think we need a trip,” Laura said, tagging a buddy.

“We have to go!!!!!,” Maria exclaimed to a friend.

“I want to go,” Amy stated.

“Oh gosh, I better not come in,” another customer said, adding a succession of crying launching emojis.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.