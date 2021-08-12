Customers are outraged at a border-crossing COVID sign at a donut shop.

Residents in a Missouri hamlet are angered by a notice posted by a local donut shop blaming the COVID-19 outbreak on the border situation.

Doughboys Donuts in Raytown reportedly placed a banner outside that read, “Stop importing COVID from Mexico, uncover truth,” according to WDAF-TV in Kansas City. According to WDAF-TV, the owners of the doughnut store suddenly modified the sign to read “stop importing COVID across border expose truth.”

Several people expressed their displeasure with the placard shortly after.

Customer Michael Hope described the sign as a “slap in the face” while speaking with WDAF-TV.

Hope described the situation as “disgusting” and “painful.” “I can’t imagine someone would hold a whole people or country responsible for something we’re not taking care of ourselves. I mean, what do they think people will think if they just put that up there?”

While Doughboys Donuts has won an award for best-tasting doughnut in Kansas City, another customer, Chris Meyers, told WDAF-TV that “they don’t taste good anymore when you know who’s producing them.”

“It’s all about hate and division, and it’s all about disinformation, and it’s all about attacking the wrong people.”

Despite consumer reaction, Doughboys Donuts co-owner Marjain Breitenbach told WDAF-TV that the sign was not intended to offend anyone, but rather to bring attention to the situation at the US-Mexico border.

Breitenbach stated, “I don’t have a major problem with Mexicans.” “I have a lot of them who are buddies, so it’s not a problem for me.” I’m having issues with the border.

“I mean, we’ve got all these rules to follow….

We’re meant to put on masks and do all of this, but the border is open and they’re sneaking in.”

Breitenbach told WDAF-TV that he changed the sign’s language to avoid sending a misleading message.

Doughboys Donuts also posted a Facebook post about the sign in addition to their comments to the local TV station.

“The sign has nothing to do with race. It’s all about keeping our southern border secure. The message stated, “It’s a humanitarian issue.” “The cartels profit from human trafficking and drug trafficking. For women and children, the unprotected border is a nightmare. Other nations are defending their borders against Covid-19. Ours is wide open, and we’re importing everything. This is a condensed version of the information.