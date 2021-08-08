Customers are on the lookout for B&M’s new Biscoff product.

The latest Biscoff product from B&M has created quite a stir on the internet.

The supermarket frequently has one-of-a-kind delicacies on hand, and if found in-store, online food-based accounts are quick to publicize them.

The cheap store’s newest sweet delight was recently discovered by Instagram account @newfoodsuk, and shoppers were quick to react.

Cadbury released a Christmas treat in August, dividing shoppers.

The user shared a snapshot of two Biscoff chocolate bars labeled “new” that were spotted at a B&M store.

@newfoodsuk captioned the photo, “Biscoff Bars are also now available at @bm stores, £2.99 each!”

Thousands of people reacted positively to the post.

Instagram

Hundreds of comments flooded in, with shoppers tagging their friends who liked chocolate to show them the new delicacy.

“I need them in my life!!,” one person wrote, while another added, “I want!”

Others made it plain that they weren’t going to waste any time in finding the new items, stating, “I need to get to B&M!!” “I’ll have to look for these!” and “I’ll have to look for these!”

“I’m on the hunt,” said another enthusiastic shopper.

Each bar costs £2.99 and is available in two flavors.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.