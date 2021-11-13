Customers are ‘obsessed’ with Primark’s ‘lush’ £13 cable knit cardigan.

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering.

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £13 cardigan is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

Thousands of likes and comments were left on the post promoting the new cable knit cardigan from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

Fans have been raving about the £13 cardigan beneath Primark’s tweet, with many asking if it would be available in their local stores.

“A simple and chic Sunday look Cable Knit £13/€17 #Primark #fashion,” Primark captioned the photo.

One customer commented in the comments area, “Obsessed,” while another, “Cute!”

“This is everything I need,” said a third.

“I need this,” stated a fourth shopper.

“Lush,” remarked a fifth, and “In Love,” said another.

Primark’s new cardigan costs £13 and is currently available in shops.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.