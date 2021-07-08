Customers are looking for Matalan’s £18 ‘wonderful’ floral pattern midi dress.

Shoppers are frantically looking for a flowery pattern Matalan dress that they describe as “very stunning.”

With the return of warmer weather, Matalan has taken to social media to share their latest summer dress, which customers are eager to get their hands on.

Matalan keeps its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware items, and it just posted a snapshot of their Floral Short Sleeve Sparkle Mini Dress on Instagram.

Matalan customers are enthralled by the ‘beautiful’ white cotton bedding.

The post received over 1,300 likes, with many individuals expressing their delight.

“OMG this entire outfit,” Nat wrote.

“Perfect dress for the beach,” remarked fetchingfifties.

Instagram

“This is so beautiful,” Chaneen said, and Liza added, “Beautiful.”

“Love love love,” wrote forhome.foryou.

And the compliments kept coming.

“I bought this in a size 8,” Jen explained. I’m usually a size 10 and it fits perfectly. “Wonderful outfit.”

“Super CUTE… I can imagine myself in this dress!!!,” Chariya said.

However, several people claimed they couldn’t find it.

“Can’t find the dress on the website,” wrote matusia193. “Can’t find it,” biddies1 added.

“Fine, but I found this earlier today & it’s sold out in everything but size 8 – 14!” Dawn finally remarked.

We were able to hunt down the dress, which you can purchase from Matalan here.