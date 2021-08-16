Customers are ‘hunting down’ B&M’s new hybrid Daim bar chocolates.

After seeing a new Daim bar hybrid product online, B&M shoppers were enthralled.

Page dedicated to food reviews New Foods UK has a large social media following for frequently sharing the latest cuisine, snacks, and sweet treats found in supermarkets and outlets across the country.

On Instagram, the popular account has 245k followers, and a recent post went viral.

A photo of a bag of Daim bar chocolates made using Milka chocolate was shared by New Foods UK.

New Foods UK captioned the photo of the chocolates, which are sold in B&M stores: “Milka Daim Bites seen in @bm stores.”

In less than 24 hours, the chocolates had received over 4,600 likes on the popular social networking platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Is there a B&M in Lakeside?!?” Emily asked a friend.

“I need these!” exclaimed Kezza.

“Keep a look out for these!!!” Lucy added, tagging a friend.

Jasmine just replied with “omg” and a stream of heart eye emojis.

“I need to find these,” Lindsay said.

“I need these in my life!” Emily exclaimed.

“Need,” Verity said.

Sara remarked, “As if!!!” I’ve wanted these since I was in France about 5 years ago!!!”

“We will hunt these down and eat them,” Eleanor said, tagging a friend.

Others just used heart eye emojis, while others tagged their friends on social media to alert them to the post.