Customers are hailing Aldi’s 7-foot unicorn sprinkler as a summer must-have.

Customers have been infatuated with Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy item, which they describe as a “must have.”

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Previously, SpecialBuy goods have included everything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this time, customers are raving about a Giant Unicorn Sprinkler.

The shop shared its Giant Unicorn Sprinkler, priced at £29.99, on its special SpecialBuys Instagram page this week, and parents are going nuts for it.

Simply connect your garden home and turn on the water to activate the 7ft sprinkler.

The unicorn has a built-in sprinkler and attaches to a regular garden hose, according to the product description.

Parents offered their perspectives on the new SpecialBuy beneath Aldi’s article, which earned over 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

“I’ve never needed something more in my life,” one consumer stated.

A third replied, “That’s great,” while a second wrote, “I want that.”

“OMG this is a MUST HAVE…” said a fourth shopper.

“I’m going to see if I can get one,” a fifth remarked.

Others shared the big unicorn sprinkler with their friends and family, with some even trying to persuade their other halves to buy it.

Aldi’s Giant Unicorn Sprinkler costs £29.99 and is currently available for purchase online. The item will not be available for purchase in stores.

The SpecialBuy can be found here.