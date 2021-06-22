Customers are ecstatic as Stacey Solomon’s At The Style collection debuts in Asda stores.

Asda customers were eager to visit after the supermarket announced that Stacey Solomon’s In The Style brand would be available in its stores.

Stacey Solomon, a TV personality and former X Factor contestant, said Back in April, In The Style urged her to design her own collection, which was received with an outpouring of support from her internet supporters.

Stacey’s Instagram post introducing and applauding her cooperation with the company earned over 600,000 likes.

The collection is now available in select Asda stores and on the internet.

Asda announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo of Stacey’s In The Style collection on the shelves alongside a collection by EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

Instagram

Asda captioned a photo of the unveiling with: “We are ecstatic to launch @inthestyle in select stores and @georgeatasda.com.

“Shop the latest must-have clothes from the exclusive @staceysolomon and @jacjossa edits on our stories.

“What are you waiting for?” says the narrator. Now is the time to shop!”

The announcement went over well with Asda’s 529k followers, who liked the photo almost 3,000 times in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Omggggg we need to [go]to Asda!!!” Amber said, tagging a buddy.

“Let’s hope Motherwell Asda has them,” Shereen remarked.

“Whatttttttttttttttttttttttttt

“Really need an Asda trip lol,” Leanna said.

“What stores are carrying it?” Lexy inquired. Is there a list somewhere!?!”

“Omg adore this!!!” exclaimed one shopper.

“This is fantastic news,” Kay added.

Other customers just added their pals to the list.