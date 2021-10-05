Customers are drooling over M&S’s new Halloween-themed Colin the Caterpillar treat.

No Halloween party would be complete without some tempting snacks in a frightening theme to serve to your guests.

Since the initial caterpillar-shaped chocolate cake was debuted in 1990, the Colin the Caterpillar line at Marks & Spencer has been a tremendous favourite with all who have a sweet appetite.

The collection now comprises a variety of full-size cakes, tiny cakes, and sweets, as well as cake jars, which are the brand’s newest eccentric Colin the Caterpillar offering.

The glass jars are filled to the capacity with the delicious flavors of the larger cakes, as well as little chocolate Colin faces.

The company has released a Spooky Festival Colin the Caterpillar Cake Jar in time for Halloween, which is the perfect addition to any scrumptious Halloween meal.

Layers of chocolate sponge, chocolate sauce, milk and white chocolate chips, colorful vanilla buttercream, and eerie small Colin faces make up the limited edition cake jar.

Instagram

Shoppers were eager to remark after M&S uploaded a photo of the Spooky Festival cake jars on Instagram. “Soooo cute, I have to try this cake jar,” one person said.

“Dribbling at the thought,” said another.

“Well, there goes my diet!” said a third.

“We have to try these!” said another, tagging a buddy.

The original Colin the Caterpillar Cake has been given a macabre makeover with colorful sprinkles, flowers, bones, and a skull-style face, and is available in store from October 12th.

The Spooky Festival Cake Jar is available at M&S stores and online at Ocado for £4.