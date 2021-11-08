Customers are disturbed by an apparent daytime murder-suicide in a Target parking lot.

Customers were stunned when they learned about a suspected murder-suicide in a packed Target parking lot in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

At 12:44 p.m. on Sunday, police arrived on the scene and discovered two victims dead inside a blue Lexus. The two suspects have yet to be identified by police.

The man appears to have shot the unidentified woman in the head before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. When the event occurred, police claimed there were people shopping inside the Target.

“That’s shocking, that doesn’t happen here very often,” one shopper said of the gunshot to CBS3.

It’s still unclear what triggered the incident or what the two people’s relationship was like.

Another consumer told CBS3 that “it’s extremely frightening because there are typically kids running inside Target, and coming closer Christmas – it’s just absurd.”

Another client told CBS3 that they don’t believe there is “anywhere secure now.”

Philadelphia is experiencing one of its deadliest years on record, with over 466 people killed so far in 2021, a nearly 12% rise over 2019. However, this pattern can be seen across the United States, with violent crime reaching new highs.

From 2019 to 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saw the biggest increase in murder rates they’ve ever seen. Homicide rates in 2020 were estimated to be at 7.8 per 100,000 people.

Only three states, according to the data, saw a decline in murder rates: Alaska, Maine, and New Mexico. Many experts believe the epidemic contributed to much of the surge, with people spending more time at home than usual and experiencing higher stress levels than usual.

Before killing himself in Florida, a man murdered his 48-year-old wife and 16-year-old daughter. Authorities discovered the three people last Thursday after being asked to do a health check.

The cause of death was not released, but police suspect the family died “within the last few days” from what they believe was a murder-suicide.

According to the woman’s family, the man was limiting her communication with them. There were no “red flags” or “indicators” that this event would occur, according to police.

“In this country, everyone has a legal right to be protected. This is a condensed version of the information.