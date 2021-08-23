Customers are displeased with Domino’s controversial watermelon pizza.

By merely providing the controversial fruit pizza combo with pineapple on top, Domino’s is already flirting with fire, but the firm has now taken it to the next level with its version on watermelon pizza.

Domino’s Australia captioned the TikTok video of the recipe attempt last week, “Y’all keep asking us for a low carb alternative.”

When TikTok chef Oliver Paterson uploaded the original watermelon BBQ pizza recipe on his channel in June, it went viral.

After presenting a snippet from Paterson’s video, Domino’s text-to-speech generator said in the video, “Ok, let’s give this a shot then.”

A Domino’s employee can be seen slicing the watermelon’s center before adding sauce, cheese, and pepperoni on top.

They hoped it would look wonderful right out of the oven, but it didn’t last long. As a man sampled the creation, they said, “We think it might be an acquired taste.”

“At Domino’s, pizza is our passion, and we are continuously experimenting with different toppings and bases in our development kitchen to see exactly what is pizzable!” a Domino’s Australia representative informed This website. In this example, our social media team was inspired by @elburritomonster’s video on TikTok, in which he utilized watermelon as a pizza base—an interesting notion that we had to test for ourselves.

“Unfortunately, not every experiment results in a ‘masterpizza.’ While the watermelon pizza was unusual, it tasted precisely how you’d expect… Like a thin coating of pepperoni pizza on top of a slice of sweet, luscious watermelon. Both are delicious on their own… But don’t expect us to combine the two on our menu anytime soon. The only fruit that belongs on pizza, in our opinion, is pineapple. No, we didn’t!” exclaims the narrator.

@dominosau

You keep asking for a low-carb option, so here it is. We HAD to try @elburritomonster’s watermelon pizza when we saw it on Instagram. Domino’s Australia has a unique sound.

"When we witnessed @elburritomonster prepare a watermelon pizza, we had to give it a go," Domino's wrote in the post, praising Paterson. Paterson, on the other hand, told This website that he's not surprised they didn't like it since they didn't.