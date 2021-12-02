Customers are devastated when a beloved café closes after 30 years with a “heavy heart.”

Customers have been left distraught by the announcement that a renowned Wirral café will close after three decades on the high street.

The Willow Tree in Liscard, Wallasey, will close on Saturday, December 4, citing issues managing covid rules after taking over the café 16 days before the 2020 blackout.

Customers expressed their disappointment, saying they will miss the “chats and laughs,” but that “Liscard is such a lonely spot” and that the café “cannot stay open any longer.”

“Attention all clients,” the Wallasey Road café’s owners said on their official Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we will be closing our doors for the last time on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3 p.m.

“As most of our customers are aware, I took over the Cafe 16 days before the first Covid shutdown, and I have struggled to stay open despite numerous lockdowns and restrictions.

“Unfortunately, I’ve reached a point where Liscard is such a tranquil location, and the café has gotten so quiet, that I can no longer stay open.”

“All of our regular customers will be sorely missed by myself and my employees.” I’ve enjoyed getting to know all of you, sharing conversations and laughs with you, and I’ll remember each and every one of you.

“Please come in one last time before we close on Saturday if you can.” It would be wonderful to see you again.

“I adore Sami and the entire Willows crew.”

Customers expressed their dismay at the closing in the comments section, and wished the crew well in the future.

"Omg utterly devastated for you, I'm so sorry," Laura J Friess commented. I'm sending you all so much love, and I'll never forget how thoughtful you were when preparing all of those meals for underprivileged children." "I'm so sorry to hear this; I've been coming here for 30 years, since it first opened," Liz Howgate remarked. "I'm really sorry for you all." Anne Hall expressed herself as follows: