Customers are devastated by Six by Nico’s zero-star food hygiene rating.

Following an inspection last month, diners were shocked to learn that famous Liverpool restaurant Six by Nico had received the lowest possible food hygiene rating.

Following a visit by Liverpool Council inspectors on October 22, the North John Street eatery was granted zero stars out of a potential five for food hygiene, according to The Washington Newsday.

Six by Nico, which is noted for its diverse tasting menus, said it was “very unhappy” by the findings and that a complete review was promptly conducted, with Six By Nico responding to each of the inspectors’ comments within a few days.

Six by Nico’s management expressed confidence that a new inspection would result in the restaurant receiving its “customary high results.”

Twitter-blogging “Every time I tried to get a table, it was booked up,” one customer remarked after reading The Washington Newsday’s story. “I’m quite fortunate.” “Omg I am dead startled because all of our friends go on about it so much and I was planning to take the hubby for his birthday because our pals go on about it, omg,” another Twitter user remarked. “Devastating!” remarked one reader on Facebook in response to the report. The Paris food appealed to me.” Although the complete report of the inspection has not yet been made public, details released along with the zero-star rating stated that significant improvement was required in the area of ‘hygienic food handling.’

Food preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling, and storage are all included in this area.

One guy, who was also reacting on Facebook, sought to make light of the situation by employing a play on words. “Zero by Nico more like,” they said, referring to the restaurant’s food hygiene rating. Management of food safety was also assessed in the report, which included having inspections in place to guarantee food is safe to consume, proof that staff is aware of food safety, and the food safety officer’s confidence that standards will be maintained in the future.

Inspectors also stated that significant improvement was required in this area.

The cleanliness and condition of the restaurant's structures and facilities were also evaluated, with inspectors stating that there was room for improvement.