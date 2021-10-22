Customers are ‘crazy’ with River Island’s ‘luscious’ £90 chocolate puffer coat.

Customers at River Island were “obsessed” after seeing a “luscious” chocolate brown puffer garment online.

With the cold weather here to stay, many fashionistas are on the lookout for a good winter coat that will protect them from the elements without sacrificing style.

River Island, like many stores, uses social media to keep customers up to date on new stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post going viral.

The 2.4 million followers of the high street favourite saw a photo of its Brown Faux Fur Belted Puffer Coat.

The padded coat, which retails for £90, has faux fur, a decorative belt, a hood, and a zip front closure.

River Island simply captioned a flatlay shot of the coat, “Coated in chocolate!”

The coat was a hit on the popular social networking platform, with over 2,700 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I’m obsessed,” Rachel said.

“Yummy,” remarked Inger.

“Check out this coat,” Roisin said, tagging a friend.

“Omg this coat,” Rebecca exclaimed.

“Lush,” Victoria said.

“My birthday is loading… just a reminder,” another buyer said, tagging a pal.

