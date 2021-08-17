Customers are ‘crazy’ with River Island’s £60’summer leather’ dress.

River Island customers were enthralled after seeing a £60 “summer leather” outfit on the website.

River Island, a popular high-street retailer, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches, with one recent tweet generating a sensation.

Despite the recent spate of severe weather, it’s still summer, and many individuals are refusing to let the weather determine their attire.

After preparing a “strange” baby shower, a pregnant woman was told that “nobody cares as much as you.”

River Island shared a shot of its green fake leather baby shirt dress on Instagram, providing some styling suggestions. The dress has front pockets, a collar, and pleated trimming and costs £60.

River Island simply captioned the flatlay photograph of the garment, “Summer leather.”

Instagram

The garment was a success with the retailer’s 2.4 million Instagram followers, receiving over 4,500 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Leather dress in the most gorgeous color @jadeylevi can you please wear this on my behalf x,” Kayleigh said, tagging a friend.

“Omg, this reminds me of my Zara,” Alicia exclaimed.

“Ooooo this is cute,” Jade exclaimed.

“I need this,” Amy said.

“I adore the Dress, it’s exactly my style,” Berta stated.

Rachel described herself as “obsessed.”

Lexi added a sequence of heart eye emojis and stated, “this color.”

“I really like this outfit,” Lynda said.

“Beautiful,” said another shopper.