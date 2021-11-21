Customers are crazy about Aldi’s £20 SpecialBuy milk frother.

The latest SpecialBuy item from budget retailer Aldi has people enthralled.

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Recently, SpecialBuy items have included everything from hanging egg seats to hot baths, but this week, consumers are raving about a milk heater and frother.

Customers say the £1.50 Christmas candles from B&M’smell great.’

The retailer shared their Ambiano Milk Heater and Frother, priced at £19.99, on its dedicated SpecialBuys Instagram page this week, and customers are going crazy over it.

“Make sure your coffees are frothy and your hot chocolates are creamy with our Milk Heater and Frother,” Aldi stated alongside a shot of the new chair. There are three functions and colors, but the possibilities are unlimited. It’s available now online and in stores on Sunday.” Shoppers offered their thoughts on the new SpecialBuy beneath Aldi’s post, which earned over 500 likes and numerous comments.

Instagram

“Need!!!” one individual exclaimed. “Perfect wow,” wrote another.

“Amazing!” said a third. I have to get to Aldi.”

Several customers have also submitted product reviews on the Aldi website. “Brilliant for the money,” one person said. I’m really pleased with the product for the money I spent; it works properly and there are no leaks!” I don’t see why others have had difficulties with leaks and no froth as long as they heed the instructions for min/max fill and use the correct attachment! This is a great product that I would suggest.”

“My new best pal,” wrote another. It makes excellent coffee and hot chocolate foam. For a cappuccino, it’s just the correct temperature.

“I use skimmed or semi-skimmed dairy and barista style oat’milk.'” Everything is in excellent working order. Soy milk, I’m sure, would be nice as well.” The Ambiano Milk Heater and Frother from Aldi costs £19.99 and is currently available online.

The SpecialBuy can be found here.