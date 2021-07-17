Customers are calling Primark’s ‘crazy’ new summer outfits ‘checkerboard dreams.’

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s new summer uniform, which they’ve dubbed “iconic.”

Customers have been attentively following Primark’s Instagram feeds to see what might come in stores soon as the brand does not have an online shop.

A green and white checkered shirt and shorts pair that followers have already fallen in love with is one of the most recent pieces to make it onto the fashion account.

Thousands of likes and comments have already been left on the post revealing the new outfit from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

Primark captioned the photo, “Iconic outfit check.” Shirt is £10/€13, and shorts are £10/€13.”

Many others have been admiring the outfit and claiming they “need” it beneath Primark’s post, which has received over 11,800 likes just hours after being shared.

One shopper said in the comments area, “Lovely, my favorite color,” while another, “This is extremely cute.”

A third described the ensemble as “checkerboard fantasies.”

“This is insane,” said a fourth shopper, and “bang iconic,” said a fifth.

“I need this in my life,” wrote a sixth, while a seventh added, “That is awesome af.”

“Oh my good god, it’s amazing,” said another.

