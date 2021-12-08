Customers are being given Beer Pong Christmas sweaters at a Liverpool venue.

This Friday, a Liverpool venue is giving diners the chance to take home a free Beer Pong Christmas sweater.

Lane7 is a bowling alley that also offers ball games and beverages, and it’s now putting its own spin on the ugly Christmas sweater craze.

The venue’s festive pullover features little red cups on it, allowing the wearer to play Beer Pong with their family and friends.

Unlike the table version, players in this Beer Pong wear jumpers and stand two meters apart before attempting to land the ball in their opponents’ cups. If successful, the player takes a swig from their drink before removing their empty small cup.

Lane7’s Christmas sweater will not be sold in stores, therefore the only way to get one is to go to the Liverpool venue on Friday and ask for a game of ‘DecemBeer Pong.’

There are only a few left, so if you want one, head to Lane7 Liverpool on Friday as soon as possible.

“We know our guests love becoming competitive, so we’ve added a fresh twist on the much-loved tradition of Christmas Jumpers,” said Jack Jolly, Lane7’s Head of Creative. Lane7 enjoys giving old games new twists, whether it’s bowling, beer pong, darts, or karaoke. Following a bizarre December last year, this year presents us with the ideal opportunity to begin a new tradition.” Manchester, Leicester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Edinburgh, North Shields, Birmingham, and Bristol will all have the jumpers available.

Clayton Square Shopping Centre, Clayton Square, Cases St, Liverpool, L1 1QR is home to Lane7 Liverpool.

Visit the website to learn more about the Beer Pong Christmas jumpers or to reserve your festive bowling lane, table, or bar booth.