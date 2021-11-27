Customers are being advised not to eat ready meals, sauces, and other items at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose.

Following a slew of safety warnings concerning food from supermarkets, it’s time to double-check those cupboards and refrigerators.

Tesco, Waitrose, and Sainsbury’s have all recently issued recall notices.

Some of the items, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), contain components that aren’t listed on the label.

Adult signs of autism as Christine McGuinness accepts her diagnosis

When a product is recalled for any reason, the FSA provides instructions on what to do if you have purchased the product as well as specific information on why it is being taken off shelves.

All of the goods that have been recalled in the last week are listed below.

Tesco is recalling Tesco Green Thai Style Sauce due to the presence of milk not specified on the label. This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Information on the product

Green Thai Style Sauce from Tesco (180g)

Use by November 21, 2021

Milk Allergens

If you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients, do not consume the aforesaid product. Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Harvest & Made is recalling one date code of their Mini Stuffed Mushrooms with Oak Smoked Cheddar and Sun-dried Tomato 200G due to the possibility of gluten contamination.

This means that those with celiac disease, a gluten allergy, or intolerance may be at danger.

Mini Stuffed Mushrooms with Oak Smoked Cheddar and Sun-dried Tomato 200GUse by date: November 22nd, 2021

If you purchased the concerned product and are unable to consume gluten-containing foods, please return it to a Tesco shop for a full refund. There is no need for a receipt.

Waitrose is recalling its Thrive Fish Pie because it contains egg that isn’t listed on the label.

Some packets contain a beef lasagne with egg as an ingredient that is not listed on the label due to a packing error.

This indicates that the product may provide a health risk to anyone who has an allergy or. “Summary concludes.”