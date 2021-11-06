Customers are being advised not to eat poultry, ready meals, or chocolate at Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, and Iceland.

Following a slew of safety warnings concerning food from supermarkets, it’s time to double-check those cupboards and refrigerators.

Tesco, Asda, and Sainsbury’s have all recently issued recall notices.

Some of the items, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), contain components that aren’t listed on the label.

Many people will have driven past the Queens Drive house’s gates.

When a product is recalled for any reason, the FSA provides instructions on what to do if you have purchased the product as well as specific information on why it is being taken off shelves.

All of the goods that have been recalled in the last week are listed below.

Iceland

Iceland is recalling its Ready to Eat Tikka Chicken Breast Slices because they contain milk that isn’t listed on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Tikka Chicken Breast Slices from Iceland, ready to eat

Use by – 3 November 2021Pack size – 115g

Milk Allergens

If you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients, do not consume the aforesaid product.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is recalling their Spaghetti Carbonara because it contains mustard that isn’t listed on the label. This indicates that anyone who has a mustard allergy may be at danger from the product.

Spaghetti Carbonara from Sainsbury’s

400g pack size

Use by – October 30th, 2021

Mustard Allergens

If you have a mustard allergy and purchased the above product, do not consume it.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Asda is recalling Asda Maple Flavour Pork Belly Slices due to the presence of wheat (gluten) and soya, both of which are not indicated on the label.

This means that anyone who has a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance, as well as a soy allergy, should avoid the product.

Pork Belly Slices with Maple Flavor

Size of the pack: 400 g

End-of-life date: October 29, 2021

Gluten (wheat), soya allergens

“Summary ends” if you have purchased the above product.