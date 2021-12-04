Customers are being advised not to eat cereal, pies, and other items at Lidl, Morrisons, and Waitrose.

Following a slew of safety warnings concerning food from supermarkets, it’s time to double-check those cupboards and refrigerators.

In recent days, Lidl, Morrisons, and Waitrose have all issued recall notices.

Some of the items, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), contain components that aren’t listed on the label.

Salmonella has been discovered in others.

When a product is recalled for any reason, the FSA provides instructions on what to do if you have purchased the product as well as specific information on why it is being taken off shelves.

All of the goods that have been recalled in the last week are listed below.

Deluxe Stuffed Dates are being recalled by Lidl because salmonella has been discovered in the product.

240g pack of Deluxe Stuffed Dates

-21301/196 is the batch code.

The best before date is January 21, 2022.

Fever, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps are common symptoms of salmonella infection.

Do not consume the above-mentioned product if you have purchased it. Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Customers who have questions or concerns should call Customer Service at 0370 444 1234.

Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kits are being recalled by WaitrosePieminister because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the products.

Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kit for 2Pack size – 578gBest before – 04 December 2021, 09 December 2021, 09 January 2022, 17 January 2022, 25 January 2022, and 09 February 2022Best before – 04 December 2021, 09 December 2021, 09 January 2022, 17 January 2022, 25 January 2022, and 09 February 2022

Milk Allergens

Pack size – 578gBest before – 15 January 2022 and 03 February 2022Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef kit for 2 (including pie dish)Pack size – 578g

Milk Allergens

If you have an egg allergy or intolerance and bought the above product, do not eat it.

Instead, return it to Waitrose and Partners for a complete refund.

Because it contains egg, which is not indicated on the label, Waitrose is also known as Waitrose Thrive Fish Pie.

Some packets contain a beef lasagne with egg as an ingredient that is not mentioned due to a packaging error. “The summary has come to an end.”