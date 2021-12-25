Customers are being advised not to eat bread, butter, and other items at Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose.

Following a slew of safety warnings concerning food from supermarkets, it’s time to double-check those cupboards and refrigerators.

Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose have all recently issued recall notices.

Some of the items, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), contain components that aren’t listed on the label.

When a product is recalled for any reason, the FSA provides instructions on what to do if you have purchased the product as well as specific information on why it is being taken off shelves.

All of the goods that have been recalled in the last week are listed below.

Marks & Spencer is a British retailer.

Made Without Wheat Gluten Free White Sourdough Cob is being recalled by Marks & Spencer because it includes wheat flour (gluten), which is not specified on the label.

This means that anyone with a wheat or gluten allergy or sensitivity may be at risk from the product.

Best before: 19 December 2021, 20 December 2021, 21 December 2021, and 22 December 2021 Made without Wheat Gluten Free White Sourdough Cob

Gluten is one of the most common allergens (wheat)

If you have a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance have purchased the above product, do not consume it.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Please call Marks & Spencer’s customer service line at 03330 148 555 for additional information.

Opies Pickled Walnuts are being recalled by TescoBennett Opie Ltd because they may contain mustard and sulphites that are not listed on the label.

Some jars may contain pickled cornichons and onions with mustard and sulphites as ingredients that are not listed on the label due to a packing error.

This means that anyone with a mustard allergy or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxides and/or sulphites may be at danger from the product.

Walnuts Pickled by Opies

L1327 is the product code.

390g per pack

L1327 is the batch code.

11/2024 is the last day to order.

Mustard, sulphur dioxide, and/or sulphites are allergens.

If you have a mustard allergy and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, do not consume the aforesaid product.

Return it to the store instead. “The summary has come to an end.”