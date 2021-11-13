Customers are being advised not to consume pasta or chicken at Sainsbury’s, Iceland, and the Co-op.

In recent days, Sainsbury’s, Iceland, and the Co-op have all issued recall notices.

Some of the items, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), contain components that aren’t listed on the label.

When a product is recalled for any reason, the FSA provides instructions on what to do if you have purchased the product as well as specific information on why it is being taken off shelves.

All of the goods that have been recalled in the last week are listed below.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is recalling their Spaghetti Carbonara because it contains mustard that isn’t listed on the label. This indicates that anyone who has a mustard allergy may be at danger from the product.

Spaghetti Carbonara from Sainsbury’s

400g pack size

Use by – October 30th, 2021

Mustard Allergens

If you have a mustard allergy and purchased the above product, do not consume it.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Iceland

Iceland is recalling its Ready to Eat Tikka Chicken Breast Slices because they contain milk that isn’t listed on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Information on the product

Tikka Chicken Breast Slices from Iceland, ready to eat

Use by – 3 November 2021Pack size – 115g

Milk Allergens

If you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients, do not consume the aforesaid product.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Co-op

Co-op Salmon En Croute is being recalled because it contains undeclared prawns (crustaceans) that are not listed on the label.

Some cartons were wrongly labeled due to a packaging issue.

This means that anyone with a prawn or crustacean allergy may be at danger from the product.

Information on the product

Salmon En Croute from Co-opPack size: 400gBatch code: WO140950

Use by November 11th, 2021

Crustaceans – Allergens

Salmon En Croute from Co-opPack size: 400gBatch code: WO140951

Use by – November 12th, 2021

Crustaceans – Allergens

