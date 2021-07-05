Customers are begging Primark to confirm when the changing rooms will reopen.

Primark stores have reopened since the lockdown was lifted, but many of the store’s changing facilities remain shuttered, much to the chagrin of some customers.

Despite the fact that several other businesses in the city centre have opened their fitting rooms, customers at the Liverpool store are still unable to use them.

From April 12, retailers were allowed to reopen their fitting rooms, however some establishments chose to wait a little longer before allowing customers to use them again. According to government guidelines, changing rooms must be cleaned on a regular basis, and there should be intervals in between the use of cubicles.

John Lewis, Marks and Spencer, New Look, and Zara are among the retailers in Liverpool that have reopened their changing rooms to consumers. Primark, on the other hand, is still closed.

Several disgruntled consumers have contacted Primark on Twitter in the previous month to inquire about the situation.

“Hoping you can give me an explanation as your retail employees aren’t able to,” @SheHulk tweeted Primark last month. Could you please let me know when your fitting rooms will reopen? Because of my physical condition and the distance, I can’t constantly returning back to swap, therefore I need to try on.”

Meanwhile, @nIcolatsproston tweeted, “Still can’t use the Primark changing rooms!!!!”

@iain wood also posted on Twitter: £@Primark Hello, when do you plan on opening your changing rooms? Other businesses have these, and it’s a hassle and a waste of money to continually returning items. £

After being approached by the ECHO, a Primark spokeswoman said: “A small number of Primark stores in the UK have re-opened fitting rooms on a trial basis only, while the remainder are now closed, although they are keeping the situation under review.”