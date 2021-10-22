Customers are allegedly urinating and ‘rolling around fighting’ outside the eatery, according to neighbors.

Residents living near a Wirral restaurant have claimed that one of its guests urinated in front of a youngster, causing injury to their family.

The charge was leveled at a meeting of Wirral Council’s Licensing Panel today, which was debating concerns against Freddie’s Bar on Stanley Road in New Ferry.

The bar has just been operating since June, with the space formerly serving as a sports club and a Conservative club.

Although it had planning permission to operate as a restaurant, today’s panel was instructed that the fact that it operated as a hybrid of a bar and a restaurant in practice should have no bearing on their judgment.

Freddie’s is currently permitted to sell alcohol between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and between the hours of noon and 10.30 p.m. on Sundays.

The three-councillor panel today had the choice of imposing conditions to the restaurant’s alcohol license, canceling it completely, or doing nothing.

Some of the restaurant’s patrons have been known to “roll around fighting, screaming, and swearing in the community,” according to one of the citizens group’s spokespersons.

She went on to say that there had been six distinct instances of customers urinating in public, three of which occurred in broad daylight, two of which involved people’s garden walls, and one of which was witnessed by a youngster.

People would urinate on their way to and from the premises, according to the resident, with one individual urinating behind a police patrol car.

She went on to tell the committee that the business has brought crime, disturbance, and public annoyance to the region, and that locals such as teachers, nurses, and other health workers deserve a weekend off without being disturbed by Freddie’s noise.

The resident described the pub as a vibrant, raucous establishment that would be better suited to the heart of New Ferry rather than a quiet neighborhood.

When residents protested, she said they were harassed and humiliated, with some customers telling them to “f*** off,” among other insults and incitements to physical violence, and the restaurant’s proprietors did nothing to stop it.

Several residents wrote to the city council to express their concerns.