Customers ‘adore’ the color of River Island’s ‘beautiful’ quilted coat.

Many consumers have been drawn to River Island’s 2018 winter coat because of its “amazing” color.

The quilted coat has a detachable scarf detail and is a River Island online exclusive in a metallic orange color. It comes in sizes ranging from 6 to 18.

The high-street retailer posted an image of the clothing to its 2.4 million Instagram followers, who quickly responded with their thoughts.

Customers at New Look are ‘crazy’ with the’stunning’ belted puffer jacket.

The long coat is simply hung on a wardrobe rail, and the text reads, “Our current craving: this coat.”

In the comments area underneath the post, shoppers expressed their opinions.

“Beyond lovely!” exclaimed InstagramOne.

“Absolutely love this,” wrote another.

A third remarked: “No, no, no. You’re going to force me to buy a new coat. This is incredible, especially the color “..

“What a lovely coat,” commented a fourth.

“Fabulous,” another customer simply wrote.

“Look at this one,” one user said beneath the image, tagging a friend. “Cosy,” the companion replied, “oooh, it’s lovely.”

Another informed a buddy about the coat, and the response was, “OMG obsessed.”

The River Island coat is now available for £110 on the River Island website.