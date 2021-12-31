Customers ‘adore’ River Island’s’stunning’ £12 gold mini skirt.
River Island is known for its fashionable apparel, accessories, and shoes of great quality.
A gold faux leather micro skirt is the latest item in the high street shop that has caught the eye of customers.
River Island recently released a photo of the metallic skirt paired with a black long-sleeved polo neck blouse and black strappy shoes on its Instagram account.
The gold high-waisted skirt features a huge bow motif and a zip closure. It comes in sizes 6 to 18 and is now on sale for for £12 (was £36).
Many customers commented on the skirt beneath an Instagram image with the phrase “That post-Christmas glow”Instagram.
“Love that skirt!!!” exclaimed one shopper.
“The cutest skirt,” said another, adding the heart eye emoji.
“That gold pop,” wrote a third.
“Stunning look,” said a fourth.
“This skirt would look wonderful on you,” one user said beneath the photo, tagging a buddy, who replied, “oh yes, that’s totally up my street!”
Another consumer simply said, “I adore.”
River Island’s gold skirt is available to purchase online.