Customers adore New Look’s’so chic’ festive party dresses.

After seeing them online, New Look customers were keen to get their hands on a selection of colorful party clothes.

New Look, a popular high-street brand, has a large following on social media, where it keeps customers informed about new stock and product launches.

Many people are trying to spice up their wardrobes with glittery clothes for Christmas nights out, parties, gatherings, and more now that the holiday season has begun.

After releasing an edit of Christmas ensembles on Instagram, New Look caused a stir.

The popular company published a video with its 2.6 million followers, featuring a variety of party dresses, as well as a glittery scoop neck top and mom jeans.

Instagram

“@taramays25 comprehended the task #ThatNewLookFeeling,” New Look captioned the video.

The clothes were a hit on the popular social media network, with the video receiving nearly 40,000 views in just 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s so cool,” Becky added.

“I really like the last dress,” Michaela stated.

“Loveee,” Laura added.

