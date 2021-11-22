Customers adore New Look’s ‘beautiful’ £47 blazer.

After seeing a “beautiful” blazer online, New Look consumers were smitten.

New Look has an army of fans thanks to their vast line of on-trend apparel, shoes, accessories, and more.

Like many stores, the high street behemoth uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product releases, with one recent tweet generating a controversy.

New Look shared a shot of its Black Gingham Check Long Blazer with its 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The jacket has an all-over gingham check pattern, a revere collared neckline, long sleeves, side pockets, and a long hem, and costs £46.99.

“Monday uniform: patterned blazers @sophielouisesdiary,” the merchant simply captioned an image of the jacket originally tweeted by @sophielouisesdiary.

The blazer received over 5,600 likes in the first few hours after it was shared on the famous social networking platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“What a lovely blazer,” Sophie Joan said.

“I really like this appearance,” Andrea said.

“Lovely blazer,” Antonia commented.

“In case you’re stumped for present ideas,” Shannon said, tagging a buddy.

“I really like this,” Emily said.

The blazer is available for purchase on New Look’s website by clicking here.