Customers adore, love, love Marks and Spencer’s “beautiful” £30 dress.

Customers at Marks & Spencer were enthralled after seeing a “beautiful” £29.50 black garment online.

Marks and Spencer, a popular high street retailer, has a devoted social media following eager to see its latest stock and product launches.

The retailer is known and loved for its large variety of food, drink, and household basics, as well as its wide range of on-trend apparel, homeware, and accessories.

The ‘beautiful’ new Myleene Klass dresses for ‘in between weather’ are a hit with Next consumers.

Marks and Spencer uses a range of social media pages to let customers know what to expect in stores.

M&S created a stir after posting a photo of its button front midi tiered dress to its main Instagram page, with one shopper calling it “amazing.”

Instagram

The dress, which retails for £29.50, has a tie-waist, tiered design on the mid-length skirt, and long sleeves.

“You just can’t go wrong with a floaty black dress on a sunny day,” Marks and Spencer captioned the image, which was originally uploaded by @tara griffin.

The outfit was a hit with M&S’ 1.8 million Instagram followers, receiving over 1,100 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Beautiful,” Maria exclaimed.

“Love this dress,” Tara, who shared the photo initially, said.

“You’re looking wonderful, Tara,” Cat said.

“Such an effortlessly cool look,” Phoebe said.

“I love, love, love this dress!” Annabelle added.

The dress is quickly selling out, but you can still order it on Marks & Spencer’s website in a variety of sizes by clicking here.