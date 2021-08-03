Customers admire Tesco’s ‘beautiful’ swimsuit after seeing it on the internet.

After seeing a snapshot of Tesco’s new gingham pattern bikini online, customers have applauded the retailer.

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F is a hit, with over half a million Instagram followers.

The retailer uses the popular social networking site on a regular basis to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches, which are accessible in 607 Tesco shops.

B&M’s ‘beautiful’ Customers are taken aback by the £14 statement light.

Shoppers praised F&F Clothing for promoting body positivity after the brand shared a photo originally tweeted by Lottie (@lottiedrynan).

“Stop waiting for those ‘when’ moments,” Tesco stated with the photo, quoting Lottie. For when your physique is smaller, you’re more confident, you’ve landed your dream job, or you’ve improved your dance moves.

Instagram

“How about right now, in this time, taking and praising what we have because we won’t get it again?” So put on that @fandfclothing swimsuit, that bright bikini, and get out to get your hair salty and your bum sandy.’

“@lottiedrynan Allow this to serve as motivation to visit the beach this weekend.”

The bikini in the shot was a hit, as was the message behind the post, which received over 2,200 likes.

The outfits were a big sensation on social media, with over 3,500 likes.

In the comments area, shoppers expressed their opinions, with many complimenting Tesco and Lottie.

“Gorgeous photo,” one customer said, while another said, “Love this set.” “Lottie is stunning!”

“Yeah yes yes,” said a third.

“Wish I could have that confidence she looks fab,” said a fourth shopper.

“Lovely and actual size lady,” wrote a fifth, and “Love it!” wrote a sixth.

“The model seems wonderful x,” said another.

F&F Clothing may be found in 607 Tesco stores, with a limited selection also available on Next’s website.

Tesco just published a statement to all online shoppers interested in ordering its apparel; you can read the complete message here.