Customer is taken aback by delivery driver’s “cheeky” drop-off behavior.

After a “cheeky” delivery person left her item inside her house, a woman was enraged.

When the woman, who lives in Southport, watched the delivery driver open her front door and let himself in, she was taken aback.

“What gives a delivery driver the right to ring the doorbell, open your front door and yell hello, stroll inside your home and leave a parcel on your sideboard?” she commented on a neighborhood app.

“If you ask me, it’s a little cheeky, but that’s what happened yesterday. I wouldn’t even consider knocking on someone’s front door, let alone walking in if I hadn’t been invited.”

The post elicited a variety of replies, with one woman recalling how delivery drivers would frequently allow themselves in.

“I remember a time when the back door was usually unlocked, or the key was under the mat, and those delivering the meat and (separate ones) delivering the fish would come in, put them in the fridge (if there was one), and take the correct money out of the purse on the kitchen table, which was left there on purpose, and go!” she remarked.

“That wasn’t referred to as ‘cheeky,’ but rather as ‘trust.’”

It was viewed positively by one individual. “A lot of people test the doors, but on the plus side, they want to put it somewhere safe,” he wrote.

“It’s a little cheeky, but it’s better than having it stolen.”

Others thought that it was a good thing to do, while one woman concurred with the customer’s displeasure.

“Absolutely not,” she said. That’s called trespass.”