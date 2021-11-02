Customer complaints about Pizza Hut Someone’s ‘leftovers’ were delivered to him via Just Eat.

After ordering a meal through Just Eat, a Pizza Hut customer alleges he received “someone else’s doggie bag.”

Darren Davies claimed he discovered the remains of ‘dry, old’ pizzas with two distinct toppings when he opened the unsealed box sent by Just Eat. A piece, according to Darren, was also missing.

On October 23, Darren placed an order for an American BBQ pizza and received a dismal home delivery.

Darren, 42, initially assumed a family member had removed a slice from the box, but after being informed that this was not the case, he contacted the Llanelli store in Wales for an explanation.

According to Darren, a member of the crew apologized, claiming it was a “disgraceful” mix-up and that the pizza he’d been sent was leftovers from another eatery that they were keeping warm for them to take home.

They offered him the opportunity to pick up the right order from the store, but Darren explained that he wouldn’t be able to do so because he didn’t have enough time left on his lunch break.

Darren alleges he was forced to work in a ‘hungry’ state and that Just Eat refused to give him a full reimbursement for the delivery mishap.

After being approached by reporters, Pizza Hut apologized for the “isolated event” and stated they were investigating, while Just Eat said they were immediately pursuing a full refund for the customer.

Darren, a Welshman from Llanelli, said: “It’s as if I’d been given another person’s doggie bag.

“Some slices appear to have chicken on them, while others are clearly vegetarian.

“In that box, there’s obviously more than one variety of pizza.

“It shouldn’t happen at any time, much less when there’s a covid.

“I’d worked a full shift, hadn’t eaten all day and was starving for my lunch break, and I’d ordered the pizza hours in advance – all in preparation for lunch.

“When I heard the door open, I was dribbling. On that particular day, all I wanted was my pizza.

“On an empty stomach [and]very hungry, I had to go back and be all pleasant to customers.”

