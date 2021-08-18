Curtis Price, a reputed Aryan Brotherhood hitman, is executed in California.

While on death row in California, an alleged hitman for the Aryan Brotherhood gang died at the age of 74.

Curtis Floyd Price died of natural causes at San Quentin State Prison soon before 2 a.m. on Monday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Officials have not said whether his death was linked to the prison’s latest COVID epidemic. The Marin County Coroner will establish the specific cause of death, according to the CDCR.

In 1986, he was sentenced to death for the murders of Richard Barnes and Elizabeth Ann Hickey in 1983.

Barnes was assassinated, according to prosecutors, because his son, Steven Barnes, had left the Aryan Brotherhood and promised to testify against other gang members. Because Steven Barnes had been placed in protective custody by prison officials, the gang decided to kill members of his immediate family instead.

According to court documents, Price was freed from a Montana state jail in September 1982. Prosecutors claim he accepted the “contract” to assassinate Richard Barnes from Aryan Brotherhood leaders.

On February 13, 1983, his death was discovered in the bedroom of his Los Angeles County home, with three bullet wounds to the back of the head.

Hickey, who was aware of Price’s role in the Barnes murder, was beaten to death inside a Humboldt County home a few days later, and the guns in the house were stolen.

Price was also found guilty of an armed robbery at the Triplex Theater in Humboldt County on February 19, 1983, the same day Hickey’s body was found.

According to The Mercury News, Price had an appeal of his conviction ongoing in federal court at the time of his death.

His lawyers claimed that prosecutors had acted improperly and that the case was built on the testimony of Michael Thompson, a renowned Aryan Brotherhood commander who had quit the organization and consented to testify against Price.

Price is the third convict in California to die in the last month.

Last month, another convict, Donald R. Millwee, died of natural reasons. Millwee, 68, was held at a state prison in Corcoran but died on July 27 in an outside hospital, according to the CDCR.

Rodney, a few days before that. This is a condensed version of the information.