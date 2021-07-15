Curtis Jones’ performance in Liverpool training as Ibrahima Konate has already been proven correct.

Liverpool’s squad is in Austria as Jurgen Klopp ramps up his pre-season preparations.

The team will be on the continent for a month, a circumstance that the boss admits he has “never experienced.”

Friendlies are also on the schedule, with two 30-minute games against FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart scheduled for the same day on July 20, followed by an hour with Mainz 05 three days later.

On July 29, a full-length match against Hertha Berlin will be played at the Tivoli Stadion.

However, for the time being, Klopp is putting the players through their paces in practice.

In addition, the club’s Inside Training series has shown behind-the-scenes footage.

Here are three things we noticed in the most recent video…

Curtis Jones, a midfielder, will be looking for greater playing time in the coming season.

Last season, the 20-year-old Scouser made an impact at Liverpool, making 34 appearances and scoring four goals in all competitions.

In Austria, he was smiling for the cameras for a very good cause.

Jones was seen rolling the ball through Conor Bradley’s legs as a training practice came to a close and his teammates gathered for refreshments.

After the nutmeg, he turned to the film crew and screamed, “Did you see that?” ” and requested a comparison to Virgil van Dijk’s same feat on Joe Gomez earlier this week.

Curtis, you have some impressive abilities…

“I can score more points with my foot than I can with my head!” This is a bizarre situation, but this is me.”

In his first ever interview as a Liverpool player, Ibrahima Konate declared as much.

And the new recruit appears to be a man of his word.

In recent Liverpool training ground footage, he can be seen scoring many goals.

Three appear in rapid succession, two with his right foot and one with his head in the middle.

Later in the clip, he strides forward and, with his right, smashes another in off the crossbar.

Please, Ibou, give us more of that!

In footage from the most recent sessions, Nat Phillips wore his steely game face.

Last season, the Reds defender earned a cult following after stepping up excellently in the absence of more senior players. The summary comes to a close.